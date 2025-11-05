Jarry is dealing with a lower-body injury that will sideline him for at least three weeks, the Penguins reported Wednesday.

Based on Jarry's recovery timeline, he should be expected to miss at least the next seven games, though it could certainly be longer. With the netminder on the shelf, the Penguins recalled 21-year-old backstop Sergei Murashov from the minors. For the time being, Arturs Silovs will likely see the bulk of the workload, though the door is open for Murashov to earn more opportunities.