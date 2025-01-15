Jarry will be waived by the Penguins on Wednesday.

Jarry has struggled in recent weeks, culminating in Wednesday's loss to the Kraken in which he allowed a pair of third-period goals within a span of 50 seconds to turn a 2-1 lead into a 3-2 deficit. The 29-year-old had still served as Pittsburgh's primary netminder for most of the year despite one of the worst seasons of his career, as he posted an 8-8-4 record, 3.31 GAA and .884 save percentage over 22 appearances to begin the 2024-25 campaign. Jarry will likely have a chance to get back into form at AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton if he clears waivers, while Alex Nedeljkovic should take over as Pittsburgh's No. 1 goaltender for now.