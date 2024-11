Jarry is expected to start on the road against Boston on Friday.

Jarry has a 2-3-1 record, 4.34 GAA and .868 save percentage in seven appearances in 2024-25. He's allowed at least three goals in each of those seven outings. Perhaps he'll get a better result against the Bruins, who rank 31st offensively with just 2.38 goals per game.