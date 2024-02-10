Jarry is expected to start on the road against Winnipeg on Saturday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry earned a 23-save shutout against the Jets on Tuesday, so it's not surprising that he's being sent out against them again. The 28-year-old is also having a strong campaign overall, posting a 14-14-4 record, 2.45 GAA and .916 save percentage across 33 games. Still, the Jets remain a tough opponent despite Jarry's recent success against them. Winnipeg has a 30-14-5 record and is 16-7-2 at home.