Jarry was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff, indicating he will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Senators.

Jarry has one victory over his past five outings, allowing 17 goals on 147 shots during that span. He has supplied a record of 18-21-4 this season with six shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 44 games played. Ottawa sits 13th in the league with 3.19 goals per contest this campaign.