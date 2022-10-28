Jarry is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Friday, per Josh Getzoff of PensTV.

Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice following Friday's morning skate, which is usually a good indicator of who the starter will be. Jarry has a 4-1-0 record, 2.81 GAA and .923 save percentage in five starts this season. Early in the campaign, the Canucks struggled mightily with a 0-5-2 record, making them a good target for their adversaries. However, Vancouver finally got its first win of the season with a 5-4 victory against Seattle on Thursday, so the Canucks will attempt to carry that momentum into this game.