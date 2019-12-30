Jarry was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home versus Ottawa.

With Jarry riding a five-game winning streak, in which he posted a 1.76 GAA and .941 save percentage, there was little chance coach Mike Sullivan would go back to Matt Murray. At this point, unless the 24-year-old Jarry goes on an extended slump, he likely has played his way into the starting job and should see the bulk of the workload heading into the back half of the year.