Jarry is expected to guard the road crease against the Rangers on Saturday, per Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry has struggled recently, posting a 4.39 GAA and an .851 save percentage over his last six outings. That slump includes Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers, in which Jarry surrendered three goals on 34 shots. Although the 27-year-old is going through a rough patch, he's been decent overall in 2022-23, posting a 20-8-6 record, 2.96 GAA and .910 save percentage in 37 contests. The Rangers are tied with the Penguins for 13th offensively with 3.26 goals per game.