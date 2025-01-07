Jarry was the first goalie off at Tuesday's morning skate, indicating he'll tend the home twine against the Blue Jackets, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Jarry made 31 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Florida on Friday to open the new calendar year. The Blue Jackets have generated 135 goals through 40 games, which is tied for the seventh-highest mark in the NHL. Jarry owns an 8-2-1 record, .916 save percentage and 2.63 GAA over 12 career appearances against Columbus.