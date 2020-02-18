Jarry was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports, indicating he will get the starting nod at home against Toronto.

Jarry is riding a three-game winning streak during which he has posted a 1.99 GAA and .940 save percentage. With both netminders rolling, coach Mike Sullivan figures to continue splitting the workload down the stretch, which could set up Matt Murray to take on Toronto on the road Thursday.