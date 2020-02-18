Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Set to start Tuesday
Jarry was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports, indicating he will get the starting nod at home against Toronto.
Jarry is riding a three-game winning streak during which he has posted a 1.99 GAA and .940 save percentage. With both netminders rolling, coach Mike Sullivan figures to continue splitting the workload down the stretch, which could set up Matt Murray to take on Toronto on the road Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.