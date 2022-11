Jarry is expected between the pipes on the road versus Washington on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Jarry has struggled to open the season as he is sporting a career-worst 3.38 GAA and .903 save percentage. The Pens are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak and could use a standout performance from the 27-year-old netminder. With a back-to-back coming up, Jarry figures to split Friday and Saturday's contests with Toronto and Montreal, respectively, with backup Casey DeSmith.