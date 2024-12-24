Jarry made 24 saves on 27 shots in a 7-3 win over the Flyers on Monday.
Jarry's team was strong out of the block, and he was solid throughout. His numbers overall have been queasy, but he's actually 7-2-1 in his last 10 starts. Still, Jarry remains a risk for fantasy managers because he allows far too many goals -- he allowed 30 goals in those 10 games, including four games with four or more goals. Your categories and settings will dictate how much risk you can absorb.
