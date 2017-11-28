Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Shaky in relief of Murray
Jarry made eight saves on 10 shots in relief of Matt Murray in a 5-4 win over Philadelphia on Monday.
Jarry came on in the second period following a leg injury to Murray, who is listed as day-to-day. However, his performance won't exactly inspire a lot of confidence moving forward. That said, if Murray is injured, Jarry has an opportunity to get some starts, and he has two favorable matchups with Buffalo coming up. If Murray needs a few days off, Jarry could be a good daily play.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Earns first NHL win•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Brutal matchup on tap•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Comes up short against Predators•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Receives starting nod Saturday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Takes tough-luck loss Thursday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Making season debut Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...