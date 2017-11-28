Jarry made eight saves on 10 shots in relief of Matt Murray in a 5-4 win over Philadelphia on Monday.

Jarry came on in the second period following a leg injury to Murray, who is listed as day-to-day. However, his performance won't exactly inspire a lot of confidence moving forward. That said, if Murray is injured, Jarry has an opportunity to get some starts, and he has two favorable matchups with Buffalo coming up. If Murray needs a few days off, Jarry could be a good daily play.