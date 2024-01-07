Jarry made 29 saves Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Buffalo. He allowed two goals.

The game was knotted 1-1 until the 15:22 mark of the final frame, when Zemgus Girgensons grabbed a loose rebound off a point shot and put a backhand past Jarry. It was a sharp rebound for the netminder who had been pulled Tuesday after allow three goals on seven shots to Washington. He's clearly put that behind him. Jarry should be in your blue paint when he gets the nod on the ice, even if his win total (11 in 26 starts) is lower than in previous seasons.