Jarry made 19 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

He wasn't particularly busy -- Pittsburgh out-shot Arizona 44-21 on the night -- but the only pucks to get past Jarry came on power plays, and he stoned the Coyotes for the final two periods. It's the veteran netminder's first win in December, and on the season Jarry's 9-10-2 record seems undeserved considering his 2.46 GAA and .917 save percentage.