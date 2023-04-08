Jarry turned aside 19 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

A Pius Suter goal midway through the second period spoiled his shutout bid, but Jarry was otherwise untroubled by the Detroit offense. He's won three of five starts since returning from a minor lower-body injury in late March, and on the season he sports a 2.89 GAA and .910 save percentage. With the Penguins clawing for a wild-card spot and lacking any back-to-back sets the rest of the way, expect Jarry to start both of the team's remaining games, Tuesday at home against Chicago and Thursday in Columbus.