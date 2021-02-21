Jarry stopped 33 of 35 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Jarry made it back-to-back wins versus the Isles with his performance, marking the first time all season he's registered consecutive regulation victories. After a choppy start to the year, the 25-year-old is settling into a nice groove with a .945 save percentage over his last three starts, turning aside 30-plus shots in all three. He's probably safe to grab off the waiver wire if an impatient manager dropped him after the slow start.