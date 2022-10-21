Jarry made 39 saves in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

The 27-year-old nearly picked up his first shutout of the season, but Carl Grundstrom beat him for a power-play goal with less than three minutes left in the third period. Jarry has won all three of his starts to begin the season, allowing two goals or less in each, and he appears set on taking another step forward after setting career highs with 34 wins and four shutouts in 2021-22.