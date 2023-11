Jarry turned aside 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Columbus fired 23 shots toward Jarry that missed the net completely, but he still had to make a number of big stops before Pittsburgh finally put the game away in the third period. The 28-year-old has won four straight starts, and on the season his 6-5-0 record isn't reflected in his 2.31 GAA and .918 save percentage. Jarry will likely be back in the home crease Thursday against the Devils.