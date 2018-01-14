Jarry made 29 saves in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Saturday.

Jarry shook off a rough start last time out and was sharp, albeit it was against the low-scoring Red Wings. Jarry will be the Pens' top dog while Matt Murray is away from the team on a personal matter. There is no timetable for Murray's return, as the team will give him as much time as he needs to address a family matter.