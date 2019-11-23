Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Shines in win over Devils
Jarry stopped 36 of 37 shots in a 4-1 win over New Jersey on Friday.
Jarry hasn't seen a lot of action this season -- only six appearances -- but he's been terrific when called upon. He's won each of his last two starts, kicking out 68 of 70 pucks over those two outings. For the season, Jarry owns a sparkling 1.80 GAA and .945 save percentage, allowing the Penguins to confidently rest No. 1 netminder Matt Murray as needed.
