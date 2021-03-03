Jarry turned aside a season-high 40 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Jarry continued his recent run of solid goaltending with arguably his best performance of the season. He earned his fifth victory in his last six starts and the lone setback during that time was a 30-save effort in Washington last Thursday. It took Jarry a couple of weeks to find his game, but he's turned in a fine .921 save percentage since the start of February. Jarry and the Penguins will host the Flyers again Thursday and Saturday.