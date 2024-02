Jarry stopped 23 shots in a 3-0 shutout win over the Jets on Tuesday.

It's the sixth shutout of the season for Jarry, most in the league, as he improved to 14-15-4 with a .916 save percentage and 2.45 GAA this season. The 28-year-old netminder had gone 2-2-2 in six starts prior to the All-Star break despite posting a solid .918 save percentage in that span. Jarry will likely be back between the pipes Friday when the Penguins visit Winnipeg.