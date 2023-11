Jarry (eye) made 35 saves Saturday in a 4-0 win over Buffalo.

Jarry had missed Thursday's game after his eye swelled up after he was hit by a puck in Tuesday's game, necessitating stitches. Thankfully, there was no damage to the eye itself, so he was able to suit up once the swelling subsided. Overall, Jarry is 5-5-0 on the season with a 2.23 GAA and .920 save percentage. It was his third shutout in 10 starts this season and 16th in the NHL.