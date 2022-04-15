Jarry is dealing with a lower-body injury and won't travel with the team for Saturday's matchup with Boston, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Jarry played the full 60 minutes in Thursday's win over the Islanders, so it's not immediately clear when he picked up his lower-body issue. With Jarry unavailable, Pittsburgh will turn to Casey DeSmith versus the Bruins while Louis Domingue is set to be called up from the minors. Jarry's 34 wins mark a career-high for the 26-year-old netminder and his absence could severely hamper the team's chances of making a deep postseason run.