Jarry signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract extension with the Penguins on Saturday.

Jarry emerged as the Penguins' No. 1 option in net this season, posting a 20-12-1 record while registering a 2.43 GAA, .921 save percentage and three shutouts. The 25-year-old backstop clearly outplayed Matt Murray, who will almost certainly be traded to another club this offseason. It remains to be seen if Jarry will be able to continue to play at a high level with a full season's workload as Pittsburgh's starter, but he'll get the opportunity to do so in 2020-21.