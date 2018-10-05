Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Skates ahead of practice
Jarry (leg) skated on his own ahead of Friday's practice session, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Jarry's chances of competing for the backup job are likely falling by the wayside the longer his absence drags on. Casey DeSmith would appear to have the inside track on the No. 2 spot, although it may not matter who the backup is, considering the Penguins don't have any back-to-backs in October and may opt to exclusively use starter Matt Murray for the time being.
