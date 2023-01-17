Jarry (lower body) skated with his teammates for the first time Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports and will travel with the team to Ottawa for Wednesday's matchup.
Jarry has been sidelined since the Winter Classic against Boston on Jan. 2, a stretch of six games on the shelf. With his return to practice, Jarry could be close to retaking his place in the crease. If he can't play against Ottawa on Wednesday, it would fall to either Casey DeSmith or Dustin Tokarski to fill the cage.
