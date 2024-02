Jarry is expected to start at home against the Panthers on Wednesday, per Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Jarry has a 14-15-4 record, 2.44 GAA and .916 save percentage in 34 contests in 2023-24. He saved 29 of 31 shots en route to a 2-1 loss to Winnipeg in his last start Saturday. Florida, which has a 17-7-2 road record, figures to be a difficult adversary.