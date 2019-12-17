Jarry was the first goalie off the ice and is expected to start Tuesday's matchup with Calgary, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Jarry will be appearing in his 10th game of the Penguins' last 12 contests and appears to have unseated Matt Murray as coach Mike Sullivan's preferred option in net. Over that nine-game stretch, the British Columbia native posted a 7-2-0 record and 1.88 GAA, including a trio of shutouts. Unless Jarry stumbles along the way, he should continue to see the bulk of the workload between the pipes.