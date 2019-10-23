Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Slated to start Wednesday
Jarry is expected to be between the pipes for Wednesday's road clash with the Lightning, Corey Long of NHL.com reports.
In limited action this season, Jarry has performed well with a 1.51 GAA and .941 save percentage. The netminder will face the difficult task of shutting down a Tampa Bay offense that is scoring 3.50 goals per game (seventh highest in the league) and will be better rested compared to a Penguins team that played Tuesday.
