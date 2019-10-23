Jarry is expected to be between the pipes for Wednesday's road clash with the Lightning, Corey Long of NHL.com reports.

In limited action this season, Jarry has performed well with a 1.51 GAA and .941 save percentage. The netminder will face the difficult task of shutting down a Tampa Bay offense that is scoring 3.50 goals per game (seventh highest in the league) and will be better rested compared to a Penguins team that played Tuesday.