Jarry made 38 saves in Sunday's 4-0 loss to Edmonton.

Connor McDavid intercepted a bad clearing attempt by the Penguins early in the first period and beat Jarry clean, and it was all downhill from there for the home squad. The 28-year-old netminder has lost four of his last five starts, and since the beginning of February, Jarry has stumbled to a 5-7-0 record with a 3.16 GAA and .896 save percentage. The Pens are now eight points out of a playoff berth and would have to leapfrog four other teams to climb into a wild-card spot -- should their postseason hopes fade away completely, Jarry might begin to cede more work to Alex Nedeljkovic.