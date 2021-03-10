Jarry turned aside 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

The 25-year-old has won three of four starts in March, as he continues to put his shaky beginning to the campaign in the rear view mirror. Despite the better recent results that have pushed his record to 10-7-1, Jarry still carries a 3.05 GAA and .900 save percentage through 18 appearances, numbers a long way from his breakout performance last year.