Jarry stopped 36 of 39 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Jarry's performance made the difference for Pittsburgh in their playoff-clinching win, as they were outshot by Islanders 39-28. It also ended a five-game losing skid for the 26-year-old netminder, with his last win coming on March 27. Despite his recent struggles, Jarry still owns a respectable .919 save percentage on the season.