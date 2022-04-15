Jarry stopped 36 of 39 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.
Jarry's performance made the difference for Pittsburgh in their playoff-clinching win, as they were outshot by Islanders 39-28. It also ended a five-game losing skid for the 26-year-old netminder, with his last win coming on March 27. Despite his recent struggles, Jarry still owns a respectable .919 save percentage on the season.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Between pipes against Isles•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Capsized by Washington•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Facing Washington•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: No help in loss at MSG•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Between pipes versus Rangers•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Buried by Avalanche again•