Jarry stopped 28 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.
Jarry ended a three-game skid against a tough opponent with this impressive performance. The Avalanche's goals came on a turnover and a power-play tally, so there's not much to fault Jarry on. The 27-year-old is up to 21-10-6 with a 2.98 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 40 appearances. Casey DeSmith will likely get the start Thursday in Dallas.
