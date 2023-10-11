Jarry stopped 31 of 34 shots in the Penguins' 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Jarry started off the game really strong, allowing just one goal through two periods. However, the Blackhawks managed to get two past him in the third and added an empty-netter to give Jarry his first loss of the season. The Canadian netminder will look to improve on a 24-13-7 record with a 2.90 GAA and a .909 save percentage from last season. Friday against Washington could be Jarry's next opportunity between the pipes.