Jarry stopped 31 of 33 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers.
Jarry delivered a solid outing in Friday's matchup but received the loss after conceding two goals in the shootout. He had recorded a save percentage under .900 in three of his last four appearances, so Friday's effort was a solid bounce-back performance despite not getting the victory.
