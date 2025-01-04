Share Video

Jarry stopped 31 of 33 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Jarry delivered a solid outing in Friday's matchup but received the loss after conceding two goals in the shootout. He had recorded a save percentage under .900 in three of his last four appearances, so Friday's effort was a solid bounce-back performance despite not getting the victory.

