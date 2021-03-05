Jarry made 31 saves in a 4-3 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.
His mates gave him an early 3-0 lead and then they buckled when Philly scored four straight. Jarry's game took a while to warm up this year, but he appears to have stabilized the Pens' blue paint with 6-3 record in his last nine starts.
