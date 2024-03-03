Jarry stopped 16 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Jarry had a 3-1 lead to protect but gave up three goals over the final 10 minutes to let it slip away. It wasn't exactly a masterclass for the defense in front of him, especially when the Flames scored twice in 32 seconds to erase the deficit. The 28-year-old has lost his last two outings and is now at 17-19-4 with a 2.60 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 41 appearances. Alex Nedeljkovic could get the nod Sunday versus the Oilers, though Jarry had a light workload Saturday and the Penguins are getting desperate to stay in the playoff race.