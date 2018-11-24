Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Stands on head versus Boston
Jarry stopped 35 of 37 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.
It was Jarry's first start of the season since Matt Murray (lower body) is on injured reserve, and he held the Penguins in the game until Joakim Nordstrom re-directed a Torey Krug shot to the back of the net. Casey DeSmith will likely tend the twine Saturday versus the Blue jackets, but expect Jarry to be back in the crease either either Tuesday against the Jets or Wednesday versus the Avalanche.
