Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Stands tall to shut out Isles
Jarry stopped all 31 shots he faced during Friday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.
The rookie now sports a 7-3-2 record with a rock-solid .928 save percentage and 2.17 GAA, and it's important to note that Friday's shutout came against the third highest scoring team in the league. With Matt Murray struggling (.893 save percentage through past nine appearances), and Pittsburgh outside of the playoffs looking in, there's a chance Jarry receives a few more starting looks moving forward. At worst, the 22-year-old netminder should be on your radar, and a speculative grab isn't out of the question.
