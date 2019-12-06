Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting against Arizona
Jarry will guard the cage during Friday's home clash with the Coyotes, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Matt Murray has struggled recently, so Jarry will make a second straight start Friday. The 24-year-old netminder was razor sharp during his last appearance Wednesday against St. Louis, stopping all 28 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 victory and his first shutout of the season. He'll look to keep rolling in a tough home matchup with an Arizona team that's 10-3-3 on the road this year.
