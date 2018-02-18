Jarry will patrol the crease against the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Jarry will make his first NHL appearance since a Jan. 17 loss to Anaheim. The 22-year-old netminder has split time between the AHL and NHL this season, but looks to be the solidified No. 2 option for the Penguins at this point.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories