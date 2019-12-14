Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting against Kings
Jarry will start in Saturday's home game against the Kings.
Jarry has commanded the starter's crease in Pittsburgh, as this will be his fifth start in the last six games. The 24-year-old deserves it, as he's won three of the last four, posting a .971 save percentage and three shutouts. Jarry draws a favorable matchup to stay hot, as the Kings rank 28th with 2.48 goals per game.
More News
