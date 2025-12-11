Jarry was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Canadiens.

Jarry has been solid over the past few weeks, going 4-0-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .915 save percentage over his last six appearances. He'll face a relatively tough opponent Thursday, as the Canadiens are tied for ninth in the NHL with 3.14 goals per game.