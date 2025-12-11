Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting against Montreal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarry was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Canadiens.
Jarry has been solid over the past few weeks, going 4-0-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .915 save percentage over his last six appearances. He'll face a relatively tough opponent Thursday, as the Canadiens are tied for ninth in the NHL with 3.14 goals per game.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Tagged with shootout loss•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Sunday starter•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Difference maker in win•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Facing Lightning•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Cruises to third straight win•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting against Philadelphia•