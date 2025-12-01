Jarry was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Philadelphia.

Jarry recently returned from a seven-game IR stint due to a lower-body injury. He picked up wins in each of his first two starts upon his return, allowing five goals on 60 shots in those games. However, he struggled in relief against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, allowing three goals on 13 shots (.769 save percentage) in a 7-2 defeat. The Flyers are scoring 2.83 goals per game this season, which is the ninth-worst mark in the league.