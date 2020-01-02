Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting against San Jose
Jarry will guard the goal during Thursday's home game versus the Sharks, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Jarry, who was just named the NHL's second star for December, has been lights out over the past three weeks, stringing together six straight wins while posting a highly impressive 1.80 GAA and .939 save percentage. He'll look to keep rolling at home against a struggling San Jose team that's gone 1-4-1 in its last six games.
