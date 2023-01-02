Jarry will start Monday's outdoor game at Fenway Park against Boston in the Winter Classic, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Jarry has gone 0-2-1 in his past three outings, having allowed 12 goals on 105 shots. He has a 15-5-4 record this season with a 2.78 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Jarry made 43 saves in a 4-2 win over the Bruins last season. Boston ranks second in the league this year with 3.78 goals per game.