Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting Friday in Buffalo
Jarry will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Sabres, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jarry was sharp in his last start, turning aside 33 of the 35 shots he faced en route to an impressive 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday. The 22-year-old netminder will look to stay undefeated and pick up his third victory of the campaign Friday in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Sabres club that's 3-8-1 at home this season.
