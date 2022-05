Jarry (foot) will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's road tilt with the Rangers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Jarry has missed the last 12 games and will suit up for the first time this postseason Friday. The 27-year-old enjoyed a strong regular season, going 34-18-6 with a 2.42 GAA and .919 save percentage through 58 games. However, he dropped three out of four games while posting a 2.61 GAA against the Rangers.